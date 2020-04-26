Drive-by graduation ceremony held for Effingham Co. seniors

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -One South Effingham High School mother decided to find a way to recognize her son and the other students’ accomplishments after the students were told they would be unable to have a graduation ceremony.
A parade made its way down the streets of the Belmont Glen neighborhood. Cars were decorated with balloons and signs carrying high school seniors from all over Effingham County.
“I wanted to do something," said organizer Rachel McMiller. "This crossed my mind because a couple weeks ago, we had a parade of educators for the elementary school. So, I posted it on our neighborhood Facebook page and parents just started jumping on, I’m in, what can I do, how can I help and this just went from there and this was only 3 days ago.”
The neighborhood also made signs for the soon-to-be graduates, waving and clapping as they passed by.
