Georgia stops mailout after errors reported on Chatham County ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Controversy in Chatham County after errors were reported on ballots that had been mailed out to voters, and confusion over whether an inner envelope is required on mail-in ballots.
Russell Bridges with the Chatham County Board of Elections says that the Board of Education 7th District race was not on ballots for that district but instead ended up on the 4th district ballot.
The state stopped mailing ballots out on Saturday night when the error was discovered and are reportedly working on a fix.
As for the envelope issue, Bridges says that even though the instructions say to use an inner envelope, a security sleeve is being issued instead, which should be used to enclose your mail-in ballot.
Absentee ballots are not being sent with inner envelopes.
