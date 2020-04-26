High School football players adjust to virtual recruiting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While live sports aren’t being played right now, teams and coaches are still trying to prepare for the future.
Hilton Head High sophomore football player Jaylen Sneed’s recruitment has taken off during quarantine, but not in the traditional sense.
Coaches and recruiters can’t come to visit his home and of course, he can’t visit campus either since they are closed but he’s gotten offers from the likes of Alabama, South Carolina, Texas and Michigan through virtual means.
“It’s been a lot of video chatting, and like, they tell me - they watch the film with me sometimes, or tell me what I do good on film," Sneed says. "My mom just asks what could I work on to get better.”
Sneed said like most athletes right now, he’s trying to keep in shape at home while also doing online school work. He says he misses seeing everyone at school and can’t wait to be back with his team.
