Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Flea markets in South Carolina are next up as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to slowly reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic. A number of flea markets in the state are going to open this weekend and they promise it won’t be the typical experience of crowded aisles and vendors crammed right next to one another. The owners of flea markets like the Jockey Lot in Anderson and the Barnyard Flea Markets in Greer and Lexington promise to limit traffic through the market to one direction, encourage vendors to wear masks and practice social distancing, and in some cases limit the number of stalls selling merchandise.