Over 23,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 23,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Sunday (4/26) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 912. A total of 4,359 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Over 113,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
· Chatham County: 205; 6 deaths
· Glynn County: 51; 1 death
· Appling County: 56; 4 deaths
· Bryan County: 47; 2 deaths
· Liberty County: 35
· Bulloch County: 34; 2 deaths
· Effingham County: 34; 1 death
· Camden County: 28; 1 death
· Toombs County: 27; 3 deaths
· Bacon County: 21; 1 death
· Screven County: 14; 1 death
· Wayne County: 11
· Jeff Davis: 11; 1 death
· Candler County: 8
· Tattnall County: 7
· McIntosh County: 4
· Evans County: 4
· Long County: 3
· Montgomery County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
