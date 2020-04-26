Savannah businesses wait to hear back on PPP loans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -After Congress added an additional $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, some businesses here at home are still waiting to hear back on their loans.
“I hope these new funds will help first those businesses in need," said Angela Yeo. Yeo owns Le Cafe Gourmet. "It’s not just the question about having back staff at work for some of them, it’s a question of keeping the business open, it’s survival.”
Yeo is just one of many small business owners who’ve applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“We started businesses four years ago with a small team like a family they’re all really involved in the cafe," she said. "We wanted to have them on board and make sure they have financial stability.”
After the program ran out of funding a couple of weeks ago, Yeo and other business owners began to lose hope.
“I saw on TV they’re out of funds in the treasury," said Janine Finn, co-owner of Lulu’s Chocolate Bar. "So we’re like ‘Are we still going to get this money?’ Next day we had the money, it was a miracle.”
“Taking advantage of this program will decrease our unemployment roles, allow people to put money back into the economy, and take care of their families,” said Ashley Bell, a regional administrator of the Small Business Administration.
Ashley Bell works for the Small Business Administration. He says this new round of funds focuses on women and minority-owned banks who were not able to participate the last time.
Lulu’s Chocolate Bar originally applied for the loan to take care of their employees rejected for unemployment roles. Now that they have the money, the owners say this will be able to keep their business running months down the road.
“We have to figure out how to keep everybody safe," said Rebecca Radovich, a co-owner of Lulu’s. "We’re just hoping we figure that out in a timely manner and get back to sort of whatever the new normal might be.”
Yeo says even though she’s still waiting to hear back on her loan, this news gives her hope for her employees and business whenever she decides it’s safe for her to reopen.
“I think the extra funds are necessary to help all those businesses that didn’t get the funds first," said Yeo. "It’s needed not only for the company but for also for the employees who need to get back to work.”
Businesses can apply for the new funds added to the Paycheck Protection Program Loan on Monday morning.
