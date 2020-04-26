Savannah, Chatham Co. police recover stolen vehicle in Georgetown pond

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stolen car from Savannah was found in a Chatham County pond Sunday afternoon.
Chatham County and Savannah police officers responded to the call after getting a report of a car in a Georgetown pond.
According to Savannah police, the car was reported stolen Saturday night from the Bradley Pointe subdivision on the southside.
SPD’s dive team assisted Chatham County PD to see if any bodies were in the car or water.
Lt. Racine Cheney, with CCPD, said no bodies were found.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.