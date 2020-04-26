Tybee Island restaurant makes changes ahead of reopening

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Restaurants are allowed to open starting Monday for dine-in services. This is after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released an executive order last week.
Nickie’s 1971 has been preparing for the last week to open their doors back up to customers. On Monday, even though they’re one step closer to normalcy, there are still many ways they’re doing business differently.
“We’re going to go the extra mile," said Calvin Ratterre, owner of Nickie’s. "It is a little bit more work on my employees and me, but they all are willing to do it.”
Ratterre says he met with employees and gave them the option of reopening or not. In a unanimous vote, they said they wanted to come back to work.
“None of my employees will have contact with a customer,” he says.
For those who choose to come and dine-in, they'll have a little bit different of an experience.
“We are going to ask all of our customers to wash their hands before they enter the building," he says. "Once they get in, we do have our tables six feet apart.”
Servers will not be coming up to the tables. The food will be placed on a marked section of the bar and the customers will have to come up and get it themselves to limit contact.
“Even my bartenders will be six feet apart from the other employees and also from the people.”
Six people will be allowed per table and they can sit with the people they come in with only. Ratterre says the employees will have their temperatures checked before work and they'll wear face masks.
“Customers are going to throw their own stuff away," he says. "We aren’t going to touch any of that. We are going to use plastic forks, spoons and knives.”
Ratterre says the only time an employee will come to a table is when the customers leave.
"Tables, chairs. Everything will be sanitized."
Even the menus will be washed down after they give their order.
“I’m very excited," he says. "I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and all of my customers. We’re pretty much like a family down here.”
Employees are instructed to clean the restaurant before customers come in and again after they leave.
