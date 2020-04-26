Wilmington Island man DJ’s driveway dance party for neighbors

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A local DJ and his neighbor came up with a way they could spread joy in their Wilmington Island neighborhood through song and dance!
DJ Jeff Brown wanted to find a way to use his equipment, so he and his neighbor came up with the idea of having a neighborhood dance party. Neighbors of all ages stay in their driveways to sing and dance along with the music.
They’ve had a great response from not only the people in their part of the neighborhood but from people who live on other streets as well. Neighbors say it still feels like their socializing but from a distance!
“It’s only since we’ve been in shelter at home that there’s been this many cars in driveways, but we weren’t seeing the people," said neighbor Karen Prevatt. "It wasn’t until we did this, then everybody came out.”
“Being cooped up inside, with what’s going on, it can be lonely and depressing," said Jeff Brown. "This is a way, playing some fun music, to lift everybody’s spirits.”
The neighborhood hopes to keep up with these dance parties every Sunday.
