American Heart Association launches revised Kids Heart Challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We are approaching a month when most kids in our area have been out of school and sheltering at home. With playgrounds closed and no playdates, they’re probably ready for some activity.
The American Heart Association has launched a revised Kids Heart Challenge, a program operating with schools nationally, in the hope of getting young people up, getting exercise indoors or outdoors to ensure greater heart health and overall health.
Dr. Thuy Bui volunteers with the American Heart Association. He says the organization has structured a new program to fit the current situation kids everywhere are experiencing.
“What American Heart has done to address the cooped up cabin fever feeling that we’ve all been experiencing recently is they’ve revised some of the activities and revised the challenges to address some of this, so now they have a fairly new challenge called Kick Cabin Fever to the Curb,” Dr. Buy says. “It’s a 10-day challenge where you can actually go to heart.org/khc or download the Kids J Heart Challenge app. And what you can do is once you register with your school or as an individual, each day for the next 10 days, you will get an email that gives you some structure to your day. It actually gives you goals and challenges for the day with different themes. Some of that stuff includes physical activity, things like dancing, jump roping, playing basketball if you’re outside. Other things include nutritional recipes that you can create as a family and enjoy as a family over the dinner table. And then other things include meditation tips and other ways to deal with the stress and anxiety that you are currently experiencing at this time. And the great thing about it is it doesn’t just address kids, it addresses their parents, so the whole family can deal with this together.”
There are other health and lifestyle concerns associated with kids being cooped up so long. Dr. Bui says increased activity could help with those and not just heart health.
“Studies have shown that the more physically active you are, not only are you increasing your heart health but by decreasing anxiety, you are also decreasing the stress and the load that you feel with your heart,” he says. "So by just being active I think is the key. And again from an activity standpoint, it also helps diminish stress and anxiety during this very scary period for kids.
The Kids Heart Challenge is a free program.
