American Heart Association launches revised Kids Heart Challenge

“What American Heart has done to address the cooped up cabin fever feeling that we’ve all been experiencing recently is they’ve revised some of the activities and revised the challenges to address some of this, so now they have a fairly new challenge called Kick Cabin Fever to the Curb,” Dr. Buy says. “It’s a 10-day challenge where you can actually go to heart.org/khc or download the Kids J Heart Challenge app. And what you can do is once you register with your school or as an individual, each day for the next 10 days, you will get an email that gives you some structure to your day. It actually gives you goals and challenges for the day with different themes. Some of that stuff includes physical activity, things like dancing, jump roping, playing basketball if you’re outside. Other things include nutritional recipes that you can create as a family and enjoy as a family over the dinner table. And then other things include meditation tips and other ways to deal with the stress and anxiety that you are currently experiencing at this time. And the great thing about it is it doesn’t just address kids, it addresses their parents, so the whole family can deal with this together.”