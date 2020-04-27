America’s Second Harvest Grab & Go Meals for Children schedule

By WTOC Staff | April 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:01 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is teaming up with several locations in Savannah, Effingham County, Liberty County and Tattnall County to provide Grab & Go Meals for Children.

A location is also opening in Bryan County. Service is for children 18 years old and younger. Each child must be present to pick up the meal.

  • Bryan County
    • Starting Tuesday, April 27 and will be open 11:00 am – 1:00 pm for Breakfast & Lunch distribution
      • Richmond Hill YMCA (154 Thunderbird Drive, Richmond Hill)
  • Chatham County
    • These YMCA sites will be open 11am – 1pm for Breakfast & Lunch distribution
      • Habersham YMCA (6400 Habersham St., Savannah
      • Islands YMCA (66 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah)
      • Tybee Island YMCA (204 5th St., Tybee)
      • West Broad YMCA (11 May St., Savannah)
      • West Chatham YMCA (165 Isaac G. LaRoche Dr., Pooler)
  • Savannah
    • Grab & Go Breakfast & Lunch
      • Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club (510 E Charlton St) 11am – 12:30pm
      • Salvation Army (3000 Bee Rd) 12pm – 1pm
      • First Bryan Baptist Church, Yamacraw Village (575 W Bryan St) 11am – 12pm
      • Performance Initiatives (2653 Causton Bluff Drive) 12pm – 2pm
      • Urban Hope (1601 Barnard St) 12pm – 1pm
  • Grab & Go Supper
    • These Community Centers will be open from 2:30 – 3:30 pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
      • Carver Heights Community Center (905 Collat St.)
      • Crusader Community Center (81Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.)
      • Delaware Community Center (1815 Lincoln St.)
      • Moses Jackson Community Center (1401 Richard St.)
      • Tatemville Community Center (333 Coleman St.)
      • Tompkins Community Center (2333 Ogeechee Rd.)
      • W.W. Law Regional Center (900 East Bolton St.)
  • Effingham County
    • This site will be open 11am – 1pm for Breakfast & Lunch distribution
      • Effingham YMCA (1224 Patriot Drive, Rincon)
  • Liberty County
    • Liberty County YMCA (201 Marylou Dr, Hinesville) 9:30am – 11:30am Breakfast & Lunch
    • Regency Place Apts (100 Regency Place, Hinesville) 10:30am – 12pm Breakfast & Lunch
  • Liberty County Schools – All Schools will be open 9:30am – 11:30am for Breakfast & Lunch
    • Joseph Martin (1000 Joseph Martin Road, Hinesville)
    • Button Gwinnett (635 Taylor Rd, Hinesville)
    • Pre K (206 Bradwell St, Hinesville)
    • Frank Long (920 Long Frasier Dr, Hinesville)
    • Lyman Hall (1396 Shaw Rd, Hinesville)
    • Taylor’s Creek (378 Airport Rd, Hinesville)
  • Tattnall County
    • This site will be open 11:30 am – 1:30 pm for Lunch Only distribution
      • New Horizons Community Outreach Center (18

