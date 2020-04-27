Bryan Co. restaurant reopening, offering limited seating

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Some restaurants in Bryan County opened back up on Monday after getting the green light from Governor Kemp. Many people wasted no time getting out and taking advantage.
Fia Rua in Richmond Hill is one of those reopening, but they’re offering limited dining options. Owners say they’re waiting to see how things go before deciding when to open their inside dining area.
Owners Robert Kelly and Warren Fair both say they decided to open their outside patio first, to establish consumer confidence and retrain staff after being closed for so long.
While their outside patio may be back open, they are practicing social distance seating. Both say it’s been hard being closed, but they believe it was time for restaurants in Richmond Hill to open back up due to the low COVID-19 numbers in the county.
With plenty of hand sanitizing stations on hand for those who do choose to dine outside, they say they believe the phased approach is the best way to ease back into things.
Both say they have made changes to comply with the Governor’s order, which include screening employees before their shifts, all employees must wear masks, there’s also limited staff working and handling food, among other sanitation practices.
“It’s a huge training effort that we have to do with our staff so we decided ‘let’s go limited let’s open the patio let’s run that all the way to Friday’," said owners Robert Kelly and Warren Fair. "If that turns out to be well and manageable then we’ll go ahead and open indoor seating as well. Additionally by Friday hopefully we’ll see what the numbers are going to be doing as far as COVID patients, if it’s going up significantly then obviously we will probably hold off on opening up the restaurant and possibly close this down if we do see a significant increase in the next five days.”
Both Fair and Kelly say they are still offering curbside pickup and delivery options.
