Consider This: Governor’s order reopening Georgia comes too soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has done it again. After dragging his feet on issuing a shelter at home order and closing non-essential businesses, he’s now digging in his heels and trying to reopen the state far too soon.
The governor and whatever wisdom he used to make this decision, seems hellbent on turning the Peachtree State into the petri dish state.
According to reports, the governor didn’t seek input from his Coronavirus Task Force Committee, he didn’t consult the mayors of Savannah or Atlanta and he’s going against all federal and CDC guidance.
Even President Trump, who was hoping to restart the economy by Easter, said he didn’t agree with Kemp’s decision, saying it is just too soon.
Over the weekend, our nation’s leading expert on this pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci said we need to double our testing ability before we even think about reopening, a goal he says we’re still a few weeks away from.
Consider this: you have the option to choose whether you go to a restaurant and dine in, or to a movie, or get your nails done. Most will choose to employ common sense and stay home. The problem, we now must expose people who work in these businesses to an incredible risk, with very little reward.
We’re not ready for this, the testing isn’t there nor is the support for these workers with kids. It is just too soon.
Economic health is vital to our existence, but not at the risk of our physical health.
So like Governor Kemp, dig in your heels, stay home, stay safe and stay healthy. We’ll all get through this together.
