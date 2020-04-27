Coping with the cancellation of summer internships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Coronavirus has had a major impact on high school and college students.
The Morning Break team has been sharing how different school districts are planning alternative ways to celebrate graduation ceremonies. However, the pandemic hasn’t just affected traditions like graduation and prom.
Many college students are learning that their internships have been canceled, according to Glenn Gibney. He serves as the director of Georgia Southern’s Career and professional development office. He offered advice on how students can best respond to these cancellations.
“The first thing we’re asking them to do is to see if that internship can be done virtually," Gibney said. "And what we’re finding is probably over half of the employers are doing that. Especially the larger ones, because taking an internship that was that face to face task oriented job to make it something you can do from home, it takes a lot of work on their part. So some of the bigger companies are actually doing that. That’s the first thing. The second thing is you know find some type of work if you can. It could be a project for example. One unique thing about this workplace now is that there’s a move towards micro-internships which are essentially projects. So if you can’t get that full time, three-month internship, can you do a two-week project for somebody?”
Gibney says if you were accepted to an especially prestigious or competitive internship, but that internship was canceled because of the coronavirus, you should still put the acceptance on your resume. He says it’s still a sign of all the hard work you put in to secure that position.
With the recent layoffs, many of you may be searching for a job. Gibney also shared some advice with us on how to stand out during an interview.
“But during the interview itself, that second part, it’s super important to sell yourself," Gibney says. "I know a lot of folks have not interviewed for a long time, but you cannot assume that the employer read your resume. That resume that might’ve taken you 3 weeks, 4 weeks to prepare, they’re going to take 15 to 20 seconds to look at, right? So you want to pull the stories, the examples out from your resume to make sure they know about it. The third thing, of course, is use examples, that’s the most important thing about an interview, the examples that you know that 10-second nugget you want to talk about is that examples are so important. So if somebody asks you your strength, you know, don’t say that you’re determined, say I’m determined, let me give you an example.”
