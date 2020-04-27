Dave Turley’s First Alert Forecast 4/27

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will build over the area through Tuesday. This will bring dry weather and seasonable temps. A cold front will impact the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will bring a chance for showers and possible storms. High pressure returns Thursday into the weekend with more dry weather and warming temps.
Today will be sunny, highs 75-78. Northwest winds at 10-15mph.
Tonight will be clear, lows 49-58.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs 76-83.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday starts out sunny with increasing clouds and a 40% chance for showers late. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will see early clouds give way mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.