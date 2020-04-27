Farmers soldier on despite challenges

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One profession that worries as much about the weather as they do about the pandemic is farmers.
Cows at the Cromley Farm graze on hay while David Cromley and others prepare for planting season. They’re dealing with a pandemic on top of a late start due to soggy conditions.
“We’ve been able to get up and still go to work. We’ve been able to get our fertilizer out and get it spread,” said Cromley.
He says neither he nor his parents remember anything that’s affected the world like this virus.
He knows that having only a handful of coworkers lessens chances for exposure to the virus. He also knows you don’t live, work, or farm in a vacuum.
“Like if you’re getting a delivery of something, making sure you wash your hands if you handle something somebody dropped off.”
His family maintains about 400 head of cattle. He says shutdowns due to the virus have impacted cotton and beef prices.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty. It takes a lot of faith.”
He’s hopeful, prices will get back on track once the pandemic ends. Despite the stresses, he enjoys this family tradition of farming.
“It’s been really, really cool getting to raise my daughter doing what I’ve done my entire life.”
That opportunity, and others, make David ‘Proud to be a Farmer’.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.