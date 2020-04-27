Free COVID-19 testing available with the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ability to test for COVID-19 has drastically increased in the state of Georgia over the last few weeks.
The Coastal Health District has announced a way for anyone with symptoms to be tested for free. The district says it takes five minutes to swab your nose and results will come in the next few days.
The health district states anyone with symptoms qualifies for a test, and those listed in critical workforce could qualify for a test to make sure they are not asymptomatic.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently expanded the list of common COVID-19 symptoms. Now in addition to fever, cough, and shortness of breath, other common symptoms include chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
If you have any of these symptoms, call the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912-230-9744 to schedule a free appointment for testing. The center takes calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
You must have an appointment for testing at one of the public health drive-through testing sites.
As of April 25, the Coastal Health District had collected nearly 1,100 specimens for testing.
