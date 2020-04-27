Georgia 2-year-old shoots and kills father while handing gun

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia sheriff says a 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father Thursday night.
Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece tells local news outlets the shooting happened just outside Macon.
Jones County Deputy Coroner Stacy Gardner says 28-year-old Jason Fowler was shot in the back inside Fowler's mobile home. Reece says Fowler called someone after he was shot, but had died by the time deputies arrived.
Reece says the gun belonged to Fowler, although it's unclear how the child obtained it.
The two were the only ones at home at the time of the shooting.
An investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 ASSOCIATED PRESS. All rights reserved.