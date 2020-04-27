Gov. Kemp, DPH give update on COVID-19 spread across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Health, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are addressing the spread of COVID-19 across the Peachtree State on Monday.
You can watch a live stream of the press conference below.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 23,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon p.m. Monday (4/27) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 942. A total of 4,433 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Over 127,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.