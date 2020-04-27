Gov. Kemp, DPH give update on COVID-19 spread across Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/AP)
By WTOC Staff | April 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:51 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Health, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are addressing the spread of COVID-19 across the Peachtree State on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 23,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon p.m. Monday (4/27) update.

The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 942. A total of 4,433 confirmed cases are hospitalized.

Over 127,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.

