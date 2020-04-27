Improvement work along Broughton St. to impact some CAT services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Improvement project work along a busy street in downtown Savannah will impact some bus routes this week.
Chatham Area Transit says it will not be able to make stops along Broughton Street once the improvement project work begins. The work is expected to begin on Monday, April 27. Stops that will be impacted include the 14 Abercorn and 11 Candler routes.
The work should take around nine months to a year to complete, according to CAT.
The following is further details from Chatham Area Transit:
Outbound stops missed – Closest alternative stops
- Broughton & Montgomery – Transit Center (610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue)
- Broughton & Barnard – Transit Center
- Broughton & Bull Street – Transit Center
- Broughton & Abercorn Street – Abercorn & Oglethorpe
- Abercorn & York Street – Abercorn & Oglethorpe
Inbound stops missed Inbound – Closest alternative stops
Abercorn & Broughton (next to the SCAD Library)
Abercorn & Oglethorpe - Broughton & Jefferson (in front of McDonald’s) – Transit Center
