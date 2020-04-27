Savannah Jewish Federation providing Kosher meals to seniors during the pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Jewish Federation is helping seniors in the community keep Kosher through the coronavirus pandemic.
They say they’ve been providing meals to seniors almost since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to lockdown restrictions, many who use to come to the JEA regularly no longer can.
The executive director says they've provided more than 1,100 meals over the last four weeks and says they aren't done yet.
"I think however long it's going to take is however long we're going to be there to meet the needs. And I think there are a lot of social service organizations in Savannah who are committed equally to being there as long as it takes to be there to get people through this difficult time,” Executive Director Adam Solender said.
The federation says they need donations to get and prepare Kosher meals for those in need.
