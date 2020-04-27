Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Accepting masks from China, Graham calls for U.S. production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In accepting delivery of 1.5 million surgical masks from China, officials in South Carolina are using the opportunity to express appreciation for the supplies needed to stem the coronavirus outbreak but to also call for a lessening of U.S. reliance on the foreign country. Noting he expected a resurgence of the virus in the fall, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday he wanted the U.S. to be “much better prepared” in terms of needed supplies by the time that happens. CEO Mark O’Halla said the 1.5 million masks delivered Sunday are enough to equip PRISMA hospitals in South Carolina for one month.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Weather service confirms tornado hit western South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina, in the northwestern part of the state. The EF-2 tornado reached its “peak intensity” of 115 mph. It created significant damage in Greenville County, with trees falling across roads and onto cars and power lines. Storms prompted tornado warnings Saturday night in several South Carolina counties. There were also reports of funnel clouds in Oconee and Pickens counties.
FREDERICK DOUGLAS-WALKING STICK
Abolitionist Douglass walking stick added to SC museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Museum is now home to a walking stick given to abolitionist Frederick Douglass when he visited Charleston in 1888. Douglass escaped slavery before the Civil War and spent his life trying to abolish slavery. After the Civil War, he made speeches including an 1888 tour in Georgia and South Carolina. At Douglass’ stop in Charleston in March, an African American militia unit calling themselves the Douglass Light Infantry, gave him the engraved walking stick. It will be added to the historical artifacts at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC flea markets reopen with promise to put virus safety 1st
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Flea markets in South Carolina are next up as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to slowly reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic. A number of flea markets in the state are going to open this weekend and they promise it won’t be the typical experience of crowded aisles and vendors crammed right next to one another. The owners of flea markets like the Jockey Lot in Anderson and the Barnyard Flea Markets in Greer and Lexington promise to limit traffic through the market to one direction, encourage vendors to wear masks and practice social distancing, and in some cases limit the number of stalls selling merchandise.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.