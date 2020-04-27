Military flyover honors Lowcountry hospital workers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - For weeks now, medical professionals at Beaufort Memorial Hospital have been working around the clock to help their patients. Monday, they got thanked in an extra special way.
The familiar sound of jets returned to the Beaufort for a special occasion.
“I don’t think healthcare workers think of themselves as heroes very often. But they do think of the military is heroes. So, I think it’s a wonderful tribute to them that they will be thrilled to actually be recognized for the work that they do,” Chief Nursing Officer Karen Caroll said.
Every hospital in the state got a visit from the South Carolina Air National Guard. The guard flew over healthcare workers Monday to show their appreciation for all of their hard work.
“To see this organization, which is so well respected, take time out of their day to not only visit us but to visit every hospital in the state and show that level of support, you know it gives everyone a sense that we’ve got people behind us.”
The healthcare workers that got to see the display we’re honored.
“It really kind of brought a tear to my eye because it’s really meaningful for us as healthcare workers and I thought you know this is very kind.”
They say they’ve missed the sounds of jets in Beaufort and having them back to thank them was special.
“It’s really awesome. Really cool to see.”
