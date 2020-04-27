Monday: Stunning weather is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s with a breeze. So, it feels even cooler outside when the wind blows.
A jacket is a good idea this morning.
Under tons of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 70s in most spots this morning. A few communities may, briefly, hit 80° this afternoon. The forecast remains dry. The forecast remains pleasant through Wednesday afternoon followed by storms later Wednesday into early Thursday.
Nice weather returns heading into the weekend.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
