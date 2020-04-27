3 more residents die from COVID-19 at Appling Co. nursing home

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More staff at a Baxley nursing home have tested positive and three more residents have died from COVID-19.
An outbreak at Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion has affected 55 people at the facility. So far, 29 patients have tested positive. A total of five have died.
Over the weekend, 10 more staff members tested positive bringing the total to 26 staff.
Also, five staff at the neighboring county hospital tested positive.
The facility's owner, Appling Healthcare, said it continues to isolate residents at the facility who have tested positive. It believes an asymptomatic person unknowingly spread the virus.
The facility hasn’t allowed visitors since mid-March.
