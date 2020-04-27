NWS confirms another April 13 tornado; this time in Long Co.

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service Charleston has confirmed another tornado did touch down on April 13 in Long County, Ga.
The EF-1 tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 105 mph and was on the ground for 3.21 miles.
No injuries were reported.
NWS reports the path of the storm was originally detected by high resolution satellite imagery over the remote are of the Griffin Ridge Wildlife Management Area. It was confirmed on the ground using damage pictures sent by staff from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The impact of this tornado was snapping and uprooting of many trees along and near the path.
You can read the full report from NWS by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.