Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce helping businesses stay visible, find resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month, the community has already had to cancel two big events; Stand Up for America Day and the Savannah River Spring Classic fishing tournament.
WTOC spoke to the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce about how they’re trying to support the local economy in a tough time.
March is normally a huge earning month for Port Wentworth, which has an economy that relies on a hospitality and tourism.
But like the vast majority of similar communities, occupancy rates were down for the City’s hotels.
Trisha Growe, President/CEO of the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce said, “We have 13 hotels that generate millions of dollars or revenue for our local economy and employ our residents. And right now they’re being hit really hard.“
Comparing March 2019 to this March, occupancy was down just over 20 percent.
While that hasn’t been translated to dollars yet for the revenue that would’ve generated for the City, businesses that depend on those visitors are also feeling the hit. Now they are having to make some tough decisions right now, according to the Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
To help keep businesses visible to consumers, Growe said the Chamber is featuring a series of videos highlighting what businesses still have to offer and compiling a list of resources on their website to help owners and operators find resources and support.
Growe said, “We are keeping Port Wentworth out there in front of as many people as we possibly can, because we want that message to be consistent. However long this lasts, we want it to keep out there, we want our businesses to have this exposure so that when we do come to more of a new sense of normal, it’s not something where Port Wentworth has been lost. We’ve been out there the whole time.”
