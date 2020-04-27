Savannah Police work to identify people of interest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are working to identify two people they say are of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.
The incident Savannah Police are investigating happened the morning of January 19th in Savannah’s downtown area. The two were traveling in a Mercedes Benz C-class 300, presumed to be a 2015-2017 model. The car was black, with no tint.
The driver is described as a 25-30-year-old light-skinned black man approximately 5′9″ with a full beard. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie. The passenger was described as a 25-30-year-old dark-skinned black man with a goatee. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a gold chain.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or to detectives at (912) 651-6742. Tips can also be forwarded to Cimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
