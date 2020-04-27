Savannah restaurants allowed to reopen dine-in services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around Savannah, while some businesses are opting to keep their dining rooms closed, some are opening up per the Governor’s amended order.
Several businesses around City Market, including Wild Wing Cafe and B&D Burger’s offering up seating for the first time in weeks.
Broughton Street also has some options, and clearly, folks ready to take advantage. In City Market, we spoke to the GM of Wild Wing Cafe.
He showed us the layout inside their store, and how they’re adhering to the Governor’s order.
“We’ve had a lot of different patrons come out and support our business. People want to get out of their houses, they want to eat our food, they want to have that sense of freedom instead of being cooped up inside all day," said Matt Ramsey.
Ramsey added all the tables are distanced 6-feet apart and they have eliminated or reduced contact with guests. Every 30 minutes, employees also re-sanitize surfaces, wash hands and change gloves before going back to work according to Ramsey.
We also spoke with the marketing director of Gaslight Group, the company that operates The 5 Spot, Abe’s on Lincoln, B. Matthew’s Eastery and Blowin’ Smoke Southern Cantina, who said while they opted to keep their dine in service closed, the decision is a personal one for each and every business in town.
“I think it’s a very difficult position to be in, and that’s why I think it’s really important that we not judge each other right now based on what our decisions are. The reality of it is, our customers are happy that we’ve stayed closed, that we’re keeping our doors closed for the time being, and they’re supporting that. But I know that’s there’s others that are ready to go, they’re ready to go out and dine. They want to be in-house," said Carey Ferrara.
