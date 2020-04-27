Savannah restaurants allowed to reopen dine-in services

“I think it’s a very difficult position to be in, and that’s why I think it’s really important that we not judge each other right now based on what our decisions are. The reality of it is, our customers are happy that we’ve stayed closed, that we’re keeping our doors closed for the time being, and they’re supporting that. But I know that’s there’s others that are ready to go, they’re ready to go out and dine. They want to be in-house," said Carey Ferrara.