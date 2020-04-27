SCAD students bring new twist to annual tradition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Students at the Savannah College of Art and Design continued a community tradition, in a new way.
Artists created a colorful chalk mural at the main entrance to Candler Hospital to thank medical workers and give their busy days a splash of color.
The Sidewalk Arts Festival is usually a staple among springtime events at Forsyth Park. This year, the festival was adapted for the pandemic.
Students, professors, and alumni wore masks and gloves as they sketched out their tributes.
SCAD Alum Kipper Milsap explained the meaning behind his piece.
“This piece, it’s called ‘Lifeline’," Milsap says. "It’s just about service work, helping others, lifting people up, sort of the fact that we’ll all pull through this, whether we’re separate or not, it’s still together.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.