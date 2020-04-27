SCCPSS announces virtual graduation ceremony schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced a schedule for virtual graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2020.
The virtual graduations will be held May 13-15. Each high school’s graduating class will be featured in a ceremony that will stream live on the district’s website, SCCPSS.COM.
Graduating seniors will be announced during the broadcast and viewers will hear special messages from each school principal, the Superintendent of Schools, and Board of Education members. Recordings of the Valedictorian and Salutatorian messages will be broadcast also.
The ceremony will be recorded for future viewing and will be available on the district's YouTube channel as well as SCCPSS-TV on Comcast Channel 195.
The virtual ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.