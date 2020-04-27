SCCPSS announces virtual graduation ceremony schedule

SCCPSS announces virtual graduation ceremony schedule
The Savannah-Chatham County School District is playing a role in making our communities safer. (Source: SCCPSS)
By WTOC Staff | April 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:32 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced a schedule for virtual graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2020.

The virtual graduations will be held May 13-15. Each high school’s graduating class will be featured in a ceremony that will stream live on the district’s website, SCCPSS.COM.

Graduating seniors will be announced during the broadcast and viewers will hear special messages from each school principal, the Superintendent of Schools, and Board of Education members. Recordings of the Valedictorian and Salutatorian messages will be broadcast also.

The ceremony will be recorded for future viewing and will be available on the district's YouTube channel as well as SCCPSS-TV on Comcast Channel 195.

The virtual ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

School Date Ceremony Time
Jenkins High School Wednesday, May 13 10 a.m.
Groves High School Wednesday, May 13 11:30 a.m.
Beach High School Wednesday, May 13 1 p.m.
Savannah Early College Wednesday, May 13 2:30 p.m.
New Hampstead High School Thursday, May 14 10 a.m.
Savannah High School Thursday, May 14 12 p.m.
Johnson High School Thursday, May 14 1:30 p.m.
Islands High School Thursday, May 14 3 p.m.
Savannah Arts Academy Friday, May 15 10 a.m.
Woodville-Tompkins High School Friday, May 15 11:30 a.m.
Windsor Forest High School Friday, May 15 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.