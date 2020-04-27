Some Statesboro restaurants choosing to opt out of dine-in seating

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Statesboro restaurants opt to keep their dine-in seating closed.
With the state now allowing restaurants to open their dine-in areas, with a long line of restrictions, the folks we spoke with say there’s a balance between opening and opening safely.
The staff at Coconut Thai Cuisine used lunch and dinner menus at alternate tables to create social distancing inside their small restaurant. Owners could only offer take out service over the past five weeks.
But they say plenty of customers used that or delivery options. They’ll require staff to wear gloves and masks. They understand some people’s concerns over what the restaurants can’t do.
“We can’t control the customers, so hopefully they’re taking precautions on their side, keeping themselves sanitized and washing their hands and everything,” said May Kawpunna with Coconut Thai Cuisine.
In contrast, larger local restaurants like Gnat’s Landing and all three locations of El Sombrero remain take-out only.
