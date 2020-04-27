Southern Eagle Distributing helping hospitality workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Southern Eagle Distributing is looking to help those in the hospitality industry impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company has launched a Hospitality Workers Relief Fund. The company opened the fund with a $20,000 pledge and they will be matching donations.
The fund is being used to donate $50 gift cards to those in the industry.
Southern Eagle says it’s their way of helping hospitality workers with groceries or a meal or two from a local restaurant.
“We were trying to do something that could help as many people as possible and just make sure people are feeling comfortable and being fed and taking care of themselves," said Southern Eagle Distributing Consumer Marketing Manager. “We thought that this would be at least a good place to start."
Hospitality workers need to simply apply to receive the gift card. Workers can apply and people can donate to the fund here: https://donate2it.com/southern-eagle-distributing-hospitality-workers-fund-ga/.
