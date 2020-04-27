State correcting ballots mailed in one Chatham County school district

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some people in Chatham County may have been surprised to open their absentee ballots only to see an important race missing.
The state accidentally left off the District 7 school board race for people in that area.
Instead, it was on the ballot for people who live in District 4. The state is sending corrected ballots to people in district 7 soon. You do need to re-vote if you filled out the incorrect ballot in district 7.
The Secretary of State's Office said it's a minor error that is more noticed this year given expanded absentee voting.
"This is one of those things where we ramped up something that takes many states years in a matter of 6 weeks," Gabriel Sterling, with the Georgia Secretary of State's office, said "This is the kind of thing that's a minor error that has an effect, but it's going to happen when we're trying to all, in this together, deal with this COVID situation as best we can to keep people safe."
No other ballots in Chatham County are messed up. If you live in District 4, you don’t have to re-vote. Your vote in the District 7 race won’t count though. You can find out what district you’re in by checking mvp.sos.ga.gov.
