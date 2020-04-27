Tybee restaurant works to rebound after weeks of being closed

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Some Georgia restaurants are choosing to use the permission granted by the governor and open their doors back up on Monday for the first time in weeks.
In less than 20 minutes of being open, The Crab Shack had their first customers sitting down to eat.
“The governor said closed, the governor said open," says owner Jack Flanigan. "I do what the governor says.”
Flanigan says his restaurant is being as safe as possible under the circumstances.
“We have the space to separate the tables," said Flanigan. "We’re outside in the open air.”
Every employee is getting their temperature checked. They're also required to wear gloves and a mask.
“Trying to follow all of the rules and guidelines because we don’t want the staff getting sick or the customers,” he said.
Dozens of customers filled the restaurant today for the first time in weeks. However, this is still nothing in comparison to what business is usually like.
“We sat 729 people before this," Flanigan said. "We have to adjust.”
Matt Still says his family came out because they follow the restaurant on social media and saw all of the precautions they were implementing.
“I love how even you throw away the menus," Still says. "Everything is one use, one serve and throw away.”
All of the food is brought out in to-go containers, even for those choosing to dine in.
“We were just so excited to get in the car and just know that we were gong somewhere," he said. "It just felt good.”
The owner says he did lose a lot of his staff due to the outbreak. He says even though it’s great to see his customers and employees back in the place he loves, there are still some worries.
“If we don’t do enough business, then we can’t have people,” Flanigan said. “I applaud the governor for allowing restaurants and other small businesses the opportunity to really help themselves and help their employees and give people the option.”
Flanigan says he’s happy to be open, but it’s going to take some time for business to rebound.
