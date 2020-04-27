Tybee’s mayor questions guideline enforcement

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island mayor says even though the governor has given permission for certain businesses to reopen, a lot of business on the island are choosing not to.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says she’s been in communication with a lot of the local businesses over the last few days and weeks. She says many have told her they will be doing a soft opening when they’re prepared.
Others, however, have followed the order to reopen. The mayor says she does still have a lot of questions concerning how cities are supposed to manage everything the governor has asked.
For instance, she asked who’s supposed to enforce the guidelines he’s requiring businesses, who are opening, to follow?
“I don’t think it’s time right now to reopen. I would think maybe in a couple of weeks would be a realistic time. Each business is going to have to make that decision. Are they ready? Do they have the appropriate staffing? Do they have the appropriate sanitation?”
Monday night at 7 p.m., Mayor Sessions shares what council will be meeting Tuesday to discuss. She says it involves phase one and phase two of reopening various things on the island and how the city wants to help small businesses get back on their feet.
