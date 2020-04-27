UNC Charlotte: United, remembering one year later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the campus of UNC Charlotte and our community will remember one of the darkest days in Charlotte’s memory.
Six students were shot and two were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom on April 30th, 2019.
As we prepare to look back on that day, WBTV’s education reporter Chandler Morgan begins our coverage with more how the UNC Charlotte community has grown stronger over the past year, showing there’s hope even through tragedy.
Throughout the week, WBTV will be exploring the changes made for the UNC Charlotte family and reflecting on the strength and resilience shown by Niner Nation.
Our stories will air each night at 6 p.m. with special coverage from WBTV on the day of the year anniversary, Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.
UNC Charlotte also plans to host a virtual remembrance ceremony through its outlets, the day of the year anniversary.
