American Airlines to enhance safety measures for customers, staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Airlines announced extra measures to make sure passengers and flight attendants are safe during air travel.
This comes a day after WBTV had a story on an American Airlines passenger who took a video of a crowded flight from New York to Charlotte. The passenger told WBTV there was no room to follow the social distancing guidelines and not everyone was wearing a facemask.
Beginning May 1, American Airlines flight attendants will be required to wear facemasks.
Plus, the airlines are updating and enhancing its cleaning procedures, along with offering personal protective equipment to customers and employees amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting in early May, American will build on its comprehensive cleaning program by expanding the cleaning procedures already used during longer stops to every mainline flight. This cleaning will use a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and includes:
In customer areas, tray tables, seatbelt buckles, armrests, window shades and seatback screens. It also includes wiping door and overhead bin handles.
Also in early May, American will start the process of distributing sanitizing wipes or gels and face masks to customers. This offering will expand to all flights as supplies and operational conditions allow.
“We are looking out for our customers’ well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. “We’re moving quickly on these enhancements."
JetBlue announced it is requiring all customers to wear face coverings during travel.
