Bluffton council to present COVID-19 guidelines as a new resolution on Thursday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton knows it wants to provide more guidelines for residents now that retail stores are reopening but figuring out how to do that is proving to be tougher than they thought.
Bluffton’s town council denied an ordinance on the agenda that would have taken steps to further protect public health. The ordinance urged residents to wear masks in public. It also required businesses to limit their customers to five per 1,000 feet of space, as well as maintain social distancing practices by placing signage, tape on the floors, increase sanitation practices, and remind staff and customers about sad practices.
Council members denied the ordinance because they felt it was too limiting and placed even more strain on small businesses, who are already struggling under current economic limitations. The council did decide, however, that these measures would work as a resolution. As a result, they will be rewriting the agenda item and bringing it back up for discussion this Thursday.
“I think, similar to this, but I think this was way too in depth with four or five pages of dos and don’ts. I think it could be simplified similar to what Hilton Head did, you know, say some of these things and then have, you know, a list of all the things we suggest urge and encourage our businesses and people to do,” Councilman Larry Toomer said.
The article was modeled off resolutions and ordinances already passed by the city of Charleston and the town of Hilton Head. Thursday’s resolution will still hold elements of both.
One other important factor, the proposed ordinance would have only lasted until May 17, just over two weeks from now. As it would’ve been 61 days after the state of emergency was declared by the state. Any resolution passed on Thursday will do the same.
