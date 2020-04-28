Cellphone data helps Chatham Co. leaders track impact of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has had its emergency operation center up and running since March 16. Those efforts will continue as they monitor the coronavirus.
“The primary objective of our EOC is to gather situational awareness confirm readiness creating specific operational plans that need to be put into place and also support logistical needs,” CEMA Director Dennis Jones said.
Chatham County Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday looking specifically at COVID-19 in the county.
CEMA has already created plans for emergency shelter and hospital space if needed, but new numbers they presented to the commission Tuesday show promise. They explained Google’s location history shows Chatham County residents are staying home more and going out less and that hospitals in our region are at about 67 percent capacity meaning space is available.
Additionally, CEMA told commissioners that of the county’s 29 long-term care facilities, the Army National Guard has cleaned 18 and tested 10 of them.
CEMA leaders are talking daily with countless partners and say so far, we know 3,404 COVID tests have been run by the hospitals, health department, and Army National Guard.
Jones says county leaders are discussing plans to reopen safely now.
“Basically, we are going to look at holding fast through May 13 and with that, we are starting to look at a strategy for bringing services back online. What that looks like for the county so that we’re just not turning a switch, and everybody comes back to work the same time,” Jones said.
Jones says the county and municipalities are working on those strategies now. It’s important to note this is all subject to the expiration of the governor’s state of emergency.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.