Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office discussing plan for reintroduction of services at jail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is meeting daily to discuss coronavirus and how it impacts the jail.
Right now, they have a plan to begin reintroduction of services on May 13.
Officials say they are still working out the specifics of what would reopen, but they are looking at the visitation center. Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher says if this were to happen they would do temperature checks, wear masks and clean the video monitor area after each session.
They have several plans being discussed and worked out to ensure safety. But the sheriff says it’s all subject to change depending on the situation.
“I’m not going to sacrifice what we put forward to open up my jail again to everybody and have an epidemic in my jail. I know some parents and loved ones and significant others out there are upset about that, but they can just get upset. I think the better thing to do is to not let anybody in yet expect my officers and my nursing staff,” Sheriff Wilcher said.
Wilcher says he feels inmates are safer inside the jail then out with round the clock medical care, daily sanitizing and precautions.
