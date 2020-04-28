Coastal Health District sees repeat positive COVID-19 tests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Health District leaders say the number of COVID-19 cases is plateauing, but what they have seen is a few people who have tested positive for the virus, then negative, and positive again. The reason for this is still unclear.
“There’s a lot that is just not yet known because this is a brand-new virus and what we think we know today we may have to unlearn tomorrow,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District.
While they don’t have definitive numbers of repeat lab cases they know of three individuals who tested positive more than once. These cases only count as one in the total number released by the Coastal Health District. As for what these cases mean for transmission, it’s still unknown.
“We don’t really know exactly what that means from a clinical standpoint,” explained Dr. Davis. “Are these people infectious, I don’t think that has been formally answered. We know that asymptomatic people can spread the infection and we know that this test is coming up positive so is it active virus or is it leftover residual RNA in the person’s nose and to answer it’s just one of those things that we don’t yet know.”
The Coastal Health District is still recommending these repeat positive cases follow cdc guidelines. For those with symptoms they need to isolate until they go 72 full hours without a fever, have seen other symptoms improve and seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared. And for those without symptoms they need to isolate for seven days after the positive test and be without subsequent illness.
