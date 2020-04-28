Construction to fix sinkhole on Lake Church Road to begin Wednesday

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You can stand on one side of Lake Church Road easily. But walking over to the other side could feel like a tightrope.
Less than a foot of grass sits between the pavement and a long way down. Sheriff's deputies captured drone photos after they got a call over the weekend that much of the embankment had washed away from a large concrete culvert.
The pipe brings overflow water from a large pond across the road.
Candler County leaders figure the water from flooding rains broke the pipes apart and washed away the ground.
They plan to not only repair the culvert but upgrade it, too.
“The plan is to go in and, the pipe is a number of components, making sure they're all sealed properly and making sure they're a proper underlayment,” County Manager Bryan Aasheim said.
They’ll close the road on Wednesday, and could have it reopened as early as that night. They hope to have to repairs made and the road reopened as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.