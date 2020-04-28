Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure over the area today will bring us great spring weather. The high moves off the coast tonight as a cold front moves in from the west late. The front will clear the coast early Thursday morning. There will be lots of clouds with a chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Best timing will be 12am until 7am Thursday. Storms are not expected to be severe but may produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Thursday evening into the weekend with dry weather and warming temps.