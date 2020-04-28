Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure over the area today will bring us great spring weather. The high moves off the coast tonight as a cold front moves in from the west late. The front will clear the coast early Thursday morning. There will be lots of clouds with a chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Best timing will be 12am until 7am Thursday. Storms are not expected to be severe but may produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. High pressure returns Thursday evening into the weekend with dry weather and warming temps.
Today will be sunny, highs 76-82.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 59-68.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs 76-84.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms after midnight, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday begins will showers and storms through daybreak then becoming mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be clear, lows near 60.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
