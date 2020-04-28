DHEC reports 34 coronavirus cases at Florence County residential care facility

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed that a residential care facility in Florence County has nearly three dozen coronavirus cases.
DHEC released an updated list on April 23 of nursing homes, community residential care facilities and rehab facilities that have reported at least one coronavirus case. It shows 56 facilities with 435 confirmed cases.
The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ regional center in Florence on National Cemetery Road has 34 confirmed cases, according to DHEC. It’s the fourth-highest on the list. The Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia has the highest number of cases at 73.
Carlyle Senior Care of Florence is also on the list with four confirmed cases.
This comes as Florence’s mayor announced there is an alarming rise in cases throughout the county. Mayor Stephen Wukela said he learned from DHEC that while there are 268 reported cases in Florence County, their data suggests there are over 1,600 unreported cases across the county.
The following facilities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were on DHEC’s list:
- DDSN Florence – 34 cases
- Carlyle Senior Care of Florence – 4 cases
- Bethea Nursing Home in Darlington – 1 case
- Bethesda Mothers Home in Loris – 1 case
- Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach – 1 case
- Gene’s Residential Center in Florence – 1 case
- St. Gabriel of Murrells Inlet – 1 case
- Tidelands Waccamaw Encompass Health in Murrells Inlet – 1 case
DHEC said it plans on providing the number of COVID-19 related deaths associated with nursing homes and assisted living facilities later this week.
The agency reported on Monday that there have been 5, 613 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state since DHEC started tracking the virus. There have been 177 deaths associated with the illness in South Carolina.
