Ga. surpasses 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 24,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Tuesday (4/28) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state are now at 1,020. A total of 4,778 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Over 127,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide. DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
DPH’s daily report website includes a map for a county-by-county breakdown of cases as well as graphs to chart the daily reporting of cases and deaths. Please click here to view that data from DPH.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following graphic depicts deaths per county associated with COVID-19:
