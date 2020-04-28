Hinesville church vandalized 10 months after lightning strike caused massive fire

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A church in Hinesville was vandalized just 10 months after it was destroyed by a fire.
Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple caught fire in June after a lightning strike.
Now, the church must deal with the intentional destruction of their church van that was used to pick up and hand out food to people in need during this pandemic. The windows of the van were smashed and windshield shattered; making it too expensive to repair.
The suspects also vandalized the church by writing profanity on the building. They even tried to break into a storage shed.
The pastor says this is what she would say to whoever did this.
"I would want to know why. You know, why did you do this? Why did you come all the way over here to destroy something that didn't mean any harm to you,” Pastor Lucile Smiley-Bomar said.
The Hinesville Police Department says it is trying to determine if the church was targeted specifically and this is a hate crime or if it’s random vandalism.
