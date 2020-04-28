JetBlue to require all travelers to wear face coverings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - JetBlue Airlines is taking steps of precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The airlines announced it is requiring all customers to wear face coverings during travel, beginning on May 4.
The airline already requires all crewmembers to wear face coverings while working.
“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and chief operating officer. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes, but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”
This new policy will require customers to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.
Customers will be reminded of wearing face coverings before their flight via email and at the airport by both terminal signage and announcements. Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.