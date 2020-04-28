Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Masks, temperature checks mark 'new normal' at restaurants
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some of the nation’s restaurants reopened for dine-in service, but it was a different experience than before the coronavirus. Staff members wore masks, checked customers' temperatures at the door and used disposable paper place mats Monday at restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska. In Louisiana, the governor said starting Friday restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside, though without wait service at the tables. But even in places where dine-in service was allowed, many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns for staff and customers as well as community backlash.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELTER ORDER-GEORGIA
Georgia governor says no decision on replacing shelter order
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he’s still deciding what comes next after the state’s shelter-in-place order expires after Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp made the remarks Monday after he loosened the order to allow a number of businesses to reopen. Kemp's public health chief says Georgia moved forward with allowing reopening even though the state didn't meet all the opening benchmarks set by President Donald Trump's administration. The Republican Kemp is papering over criticism leveled at him by the president last week. Kemp says of Trump that “I appreciate his leadership.” Georgia reports more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 994 deaths late Monday.
TULANE PLAYER-GEORGIA SLAYING
Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft has been charged in a Georgia slaying. Henry County Jail records show 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Hightower is a junior guard who led the Green Wave in scoring last season. Tulane officials say Hightower has been dismissed from the basketball program. Henry County police said in a Facebook post that he was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge. Police identified the man killed as Devante Anthony Long.
SUPREME COURT-GEORGIA CODE LAWSUIT
Supreme Court rules against Georgia in copyright dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against Georgia in a copyright lawsuit over annotations to its legal code, finding they cannot be copyrighted. The 5-4 ruling Monday splintered the court along unusual lines and upholds a previous appeals court decision. Ruling in the majority were Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. The case before the justices was a dispute between Georgia and Public.Resource.Org Inc. The nonprofit distributed and made available online copies of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated. The state sued in 2015, arguing the annotations include analysis and guidance added by a publisher and are protected by copyright. The nonprofit countersued.
MAN SHOT-NEPHEW SUSPECT
Authorities: 16-year-old Georgia teen shot uncle inside home
ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old Georgia teenager has been accused of shooting his uncle with the man’s own gun. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says E.J. Bess was shot by his nephew Saturday after the two had a confrontation about guns that were missing from Bess’ bedroom. Investigators say Bess came to his Alamo home to discover that his bedroom was burglarized and his two guns were missing. Officials say he found the guns in his nephew’s bedroom, who lives in the same house as Bess, before the shooting happened. Bess was airlifted to a hospital and remains in stable condition. Officials say the suspect is in custody and charges are expected in the case.
PREGNANT WOMAN KILLED
Pregnant woman found shot to death in Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Georgia are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman after her 11-year-old son found her unresponsive in her bed. The Bibb County chief coroner, Leon Jones, identified her as 36-year-old Melanie Powell of Macon. Deputies said Powell was shot in the head. The death was reported to authorities Sunday and is being investigated as a homicide.
LAND CONSERVATION
$7M to improve land and water in Florida, Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A land conservation group is getting $7 million in federal money to improve land and water in parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia. Tallahassee-based Tall Timbers says it’s getting the money from the National Resources Conservation Service. It comes from the 2018 federal farm bill. Tall Timbers says it will use the money to improve water quality, wildlife habitat and economic opportunities in the watersheds of the Aucilla and St. Marks rivers. The project will buy conservation easements, help with habitat management on public and private lands, and share costs to improve farmland.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING
Many states fall short of mandate to track virus exposure
ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavius. A review by The Associated Press finds a patchwork of systems around the U.S for conducting so-called contact tracing. The AP found that most states are scrambling to hire and train enough people to do the work. With few exceptions, the states reviewed by AP are going it alone. Most other countries take a national approach.