Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISON RELEASES
Federal inmates battle mixed messages on home confinement
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons has begun releasing hundreds of inmates to home confinement in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus behind bars. But their methods are murky and contradictory, despite criteria from the attorney general on who is eligible. Advocates worry there’s a disparity. Wealthier inmates with access to high-priced lawyers, like convicted felons Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti, are walking out the door, while the poor remain behind bars. Family members of inmates who can’t afford lawyers to plead their cases to a judge worry they could die behind bars. About 1,100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at federal prisons across the U.S.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Gov issues new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a new state of emergency for South Carolina, extending the circumstances that allow him to continue issuing executive orders he deems appropriate to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency declaration orders must be renewed every 15 days. McMaster has said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy "humming" again by June. He has already begun to loosen the restrictions that have shuttered portions of the state’s business community for weeks. Last week, he said some businesses previously deemed nonessential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — would be allowed to reopen their doors. An official stay-at-home order remains in place.
HOME INVASION-FIRE
Police search for man accused of binding teen, setting fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and binding a teenage girl before setting the place on fire. The Post and Courier says a police incident report released Monday shows authorities were called to a burning Charleston home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The documents allege the victim told police she was home alone when the suspect kicked a back door in, choked her, demanded money, then tied her up and set a blaze. The girl escaped and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they're still investigating and no suspects have been arrested.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Weather service confirms tornado hit western South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina, in the northwestern part of the state. The EF-2 tornado reached its “peak intensity” of 115 mph. It created significant damage in Greenville County, with trees falling across roads and onto cars and power lines. Storms prompted tornado warnings Saturday night in several South Carolina counties. There were also reports of funnel clouds in Oconee and Pickens counties.
FATAL LAWNMOWER ACCIDENT
South Carolina coroner: Man died in lawnmower accident
OCONEE, S.C. (AP) — An official in South Carolina says a lawnmower flipped over near the edge of an embankment and pinned the man that was riding it, killing him. News outlets report 81-year-old David Bearden was found trapped underneath the mower on Friday night in Oconee County. The coroner says Bearden suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene. The death has been ruled an accident, and an autopsy will not be performed. The coroner says the accident likely happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday but Bearden wasn't found pinned until almost 10 p.m. when a friend came to check on him.
FREDERICK DOUGLAS-WALKING STICK
Abolitionist Douglass walking stick added to SC museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Museum is now home to a walking stick given to abolitionist Frederick Douglass when he visited Charleston in 1888. Douglass escaped slavery before the Civil War and spent his life trying to abolish slavery. After the Civil War, he made speeches including an 1888 tour in Georgia and South Carolina. At Douglass’ stop in Charleston in March, an African American militia unit calling themselves the Douglass Light Infantry, gave him the engraved walking stick. It will be added to the historical artifacts at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia.